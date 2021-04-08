MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.86.

MSM stock opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

