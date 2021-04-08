mStable USD Price Tops $1.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.30 million and $245,384.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,335.14 or 1.00022866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00035367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100527 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001202 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,444,629 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

