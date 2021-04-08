MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $512.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report $512.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $498.43 million and the highest is $526.50 million. MYR Group reported sales of $518.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 26,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYRG traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $73.94. 3,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

