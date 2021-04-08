NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of NanoString Technologies worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The business had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $108,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $246,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,597 shares of company stock worth $7,590,631. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

