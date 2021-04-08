Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.39.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $20,512,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Nasdaq by 60.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,931,000 after buying an additional 129,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 751.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,212,000 after buying an additional 127,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $153.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $101.23 and a 12-month high of $152.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.32.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

