Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.98). Natera reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

NTRA opened at $101.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average of $95.29.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $2,957,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,163.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,386 in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Natera by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $90,502,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

