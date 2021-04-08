National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $53.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in National Grid by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in National Grid by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

