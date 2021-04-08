NativeCoin (N8V) Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.76 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 61% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.40 or 0.00007598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $108.76 million and approximately $463.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.34 or 0.00313001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00029410 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006676 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,708,417 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

