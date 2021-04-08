NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $38.60 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.