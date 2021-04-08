NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGMS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $35.98 on Thursday. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $11,049,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $17,285,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $9,375,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

