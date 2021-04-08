NerveNetwork 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $134,266.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 10% against the dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $22.02 million and approximately $134,266.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005833 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

