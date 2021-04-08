Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) VP Acquires $225,000.00 in Stock

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) VP Adam P. Haubenreich purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NSCO opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $456.02 million, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 0.23. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Nesco by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nesco by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Nesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Nesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

