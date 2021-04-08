NEST Protocol Market Cap Reaches $101.97 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $101.97 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.69 or 0.00625619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00082410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,001,603,753 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

