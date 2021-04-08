Neutrino Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00139581 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 413% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.