Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 290.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nevro were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVRO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.48 and a 200-day moving average of $161.29. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

