New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report $323.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.80 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $261.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.04.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,731 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,322,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after buying an additional 679,752 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,940,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.54 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

