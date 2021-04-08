New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,731 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,322,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 679,752 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 619,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 497,324 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.54 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

