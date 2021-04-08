Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $617.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $28.63.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 48,761 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter valued at $3,458,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

