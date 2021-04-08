NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 2.15. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,802,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 729,853 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,217,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

