NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NGK Insulators from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88.

About NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF)

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Energy Infrastructure Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators, NAS, and zinc rechargeable batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrate for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

