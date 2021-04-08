Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) versus Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nine Energy Service and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 3 0 0 2.00 Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nine Energy Service presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.09 -$217.75 million $0.32 7.03 Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft $39.02 billion 0.57 $6.20 billion $6.66 3.52

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Energy Service. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nine Energy Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29% Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 5.75% 5.42% 3.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.74, indicating that its share price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft beats Nine Energy Service on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in the Russian Federation, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 100 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2019, the company had total proved and probable hydrocarbons reserves of 2.86 billion tonnes of oil equivalent. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft is also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. In addition, it produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services. The company also distributed and marketed its fuels through 1,863 filling stations. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft is a subsidiary of PJSC Gazprom.

