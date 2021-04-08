NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NiSource were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NiSource by 29.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in NiSource by 12.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in NiSource by 277.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 464,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

