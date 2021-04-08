NIX (NIX) Trading 162.2% Higher This Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. NIX has a market cap of $35.64 million and $230,565.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 162.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,333.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,091.52 or 0.03585465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.00389975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.48 or 0.01109963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.85 or 0.00462603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.24 or 0.00428990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00033298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00311774 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,000,526 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

