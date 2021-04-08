NKN Market Capitalization Achieves $500.55 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. One NKN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001511 BTC on exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $500.55 million and $683.17 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded 365.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00263343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00027120 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00053912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.65 or 0.00772719 BTC.

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 tokens. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

