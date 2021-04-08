Node Runners 24 Hour Volume Reaches $115,684.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $115,684.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for about $196.64 or 0.00339630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Node Runners alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00055812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00634030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,363 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Node Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.