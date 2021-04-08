Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSRXF. BMO Capital Markets raised Nomad Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRXF opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

