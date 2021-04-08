noob.finance ($NOOB) Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $27,665.99 and $79.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One noob.finance coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002229 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, noob.finance has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00263168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.77 or 0.00773271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,311.61 or 1.01002903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00017142 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.00687394 BTC.

noob.finance Coin Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

