Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,356,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,021,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

