Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,521,826 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,521,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $129.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.16. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

