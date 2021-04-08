Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,016,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,441,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $217.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.15. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $129.75 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.24, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

