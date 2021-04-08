Norges Bank Invests $211.34 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Norges Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 745,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,338,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.01% of West Pharmaceutical Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WST opened at $289.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.28. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.40 and a 12-month high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

