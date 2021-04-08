Norges Bank Invests $229.59 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,080,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,587,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.74% of ResMed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,900,000 after acquiring an additional 172,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,077 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE:RMD opened at $197.12 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,506 shares of company stock worth $3,893,437 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.