Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,658,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,878,000. Norges Bank owned 0.35% of Dell Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $10,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after purchasing an additional 659,224 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL stock opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 933,754 shares of company stock valued at $75,777,145. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

