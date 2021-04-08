Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,445,478 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,445,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,875,200. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.