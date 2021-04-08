Northcoast Research Comments on Paychex, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Paychex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66.

PAYX has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after acquiring an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

