Northcoast Research Weighs in on MSCI Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSCI in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s FY2021 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $437.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.89. MSCI has a 52 week low of $286.05 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

