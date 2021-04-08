Northern Trust Corp Purchases 140,300 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 878.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,300 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $12,425,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 48,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,629,405.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 154,142 shares of company stock worth $5,245,335 over the last ninety days.

Shares of PMVP opened at $33.70 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $63.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.09.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

