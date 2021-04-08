Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Stoneridge by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 130,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 114,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $302,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,867.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRI. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CL King downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

SRI opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $807.45 million, a PE ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $189.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.