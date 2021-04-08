Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,858 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Foundation by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in First Foundation by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 120,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

FFWM opened at $23.00 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,897.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.