Northern Trust Corp Sells 48,423 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of NOW worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in NOW by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

