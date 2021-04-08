Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Quotient Technology worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QUOT. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at $35,392,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,502 shares of company stock valued at $697,435. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

