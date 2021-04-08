NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Sells $183,381.15 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NG stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NG. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NG. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,769,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 559,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

