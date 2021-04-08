Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $21,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in National Bank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in National Bank by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bank stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $81.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

