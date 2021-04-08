Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.62 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,536 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $19,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $58.09 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

