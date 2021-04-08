Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE NID opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

