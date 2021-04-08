Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

