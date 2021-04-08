Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NXJ stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.