nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Raised to $39.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.03% from the company’s previous close.

NVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,484,000 after purchasing an additional 948,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1,935.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 767,441 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

