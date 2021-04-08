NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $574.22. 162,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,266,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $534.84 and its 200 day moving average is $535.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

