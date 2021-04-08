Ocean Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $113.47 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $744.86 million and $113.47 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00055741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00084345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.61 or 0.00630795 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

